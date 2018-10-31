The Ravens rarely acquire players in trades. Here's how past deals have worked out

The Ravens' acquisition of running back Ty Montgomery from the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday was the franchise's first deadline deal, but hardly the team’s first trade for an established NFL player.

However, the Ravens rarely trade for players, usually acquiring draft picks for the services of their own players. Before Tuesday’s deal, the Ravens had acquired only eight players via trade since 2011, and none are still in the league.

