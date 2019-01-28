The 10 most pivotal Ravens figures for 2019 and beyond

The Ravens returned to the playoffs in 2018, ending a three-season drought. They also began transitions in their front office and on their roster that will leave the franchise with a different set of public faces in 2019 and beyond.

That change might have been more turbulent had the team fallen short on the field, but it’s coming nonetheless.

Joe Flacco, the Ravens’ starting quarterback for 10½ seasons, will almost certainly depart via cut or trade. Two other pillars of the franchise, linebacker Terrell Suggs and guard Marshal Yanda, could follow him this offseason or next. Ozzie Newsome, the man who drafted them all, has handed control of football operations to his longtime protégé, Eric DeCosta.

With these giants stepping aside, it’s fascinating to consider who might replace them. Here are the 10 most pivotal people in the franchise as the Ravens look ahead to 2019:

The team’s future has not depended so heavily on the development of a single player since Flacco took over as starting quarterback in 2008. Jackson exceeded expectations in 2018, beginning the season as a long-term project and finishing it as the clear quarterback of the future. He led the Ravens to six crucial victories down the stretch, won the respect of a veteran locker room and reset our conceptions of what a running quarterback can do in the NFL, all before his 22nd birthday.

That won’t be enough going forward.

In the postseason, the Los Angeles Chargers used seven defensive backs to stifle Jackson at the line of scrimmage, and he could not throw accurately or confidently enough to punish them for it. His performance revived all the doubters who question whether Jackson will ever throw consistently enough to thrive as a long-term NFL starter.

He’ll need to spend the offseason cleaning up his ball handling and his throwing mechanics, even as the Ravens build a nonstandard offense around him.

If the skeptics are right, the Ravens could spend the next four years discovering Jackson isn’t the right focal point for their offense. Or he could continue the trajectory he began in college and become the most exciting playmaker in team history.

John Harbaugh

Now that Harbaugh and owner Steve Bisciotti have worked out a long-term extension, Harbaugh has a rare opportunity to leave a lasting imprint on the franchise.

He has already beaten the odds by holding his job for 11 seasons, and in 2018, he reminded us of his impressive adaptability, keeping the Ravens pointed toward the playoffs as they changed quarterbacks (and offenses) midstream.

Harbaugh’s tenure has already encompassed two distinct eras, the first with a star-laden roster led by independent-minded veterans such as Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, and the second built around Flacco and his franchise-quarterback contract. Now he’s leading the Ravens into a new age with Jackson at the forefront.

Can he continue to adjust and become the Chuck Noll or Tom Landry of the Ravens? Such figures were always rare and have become rarer still in the modern NFL. Harbaugh at least has a chance to become a true institution.

Eric DeCosta

DeCosta has spent his entire professional life apprenticing under Newsome, so the transition of power in the Ravens’ front office (which became official Jan. 11) stirred little drama. But it’s fair to wonder if the chemistry in the building will change with DeCosta in the top job.

Both Harbaugh and Bisciotti have described how Newsome’s natural calm and patience mitigated their tendencies to overreact in some situations. Will DeCosta, who has well-established working relationships with the owner and the coach, play a similar role?

Beyond such abstract considerations, he has much work to do on the roster. Between the draft and free agency, DeCosta will have to fortify the team’s offensive line, pass rush and receiving corps. He’ll need to decide how aggressively to go young on defense.

Newsome will be around to help, but it’s DeCosta’s canvas going forward.

After making his fourth Pro Bowl in five seasons, Mosley is a free agent. Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale have both said they hope he stays around to serve as the heart of the Ravens defense. Mosley has said that’s his wish as well. But he and the Ravens seemed to make little progress on a new deal heading into last season, and with so many teams sitting on so much money, someone will likely make him the highest-paid middle linebacker in the sport by the time free agency begins March 13.

There’s a strong case for re-signing Mosley. He calls the defensive signals, plays hurt, serves as a role model for younger teammates and delivered his best games of 2018 when the Ravens needed him most. No, he’ll never be Ray Lewis. But the team’s defensive plans will be thrown into flux if Mosley is no longer the fulcrum.

Greg Roman