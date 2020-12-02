Ravens vs. Steelers staff picks: Who will win Wednesday’s Week 12 game in Pittsburgh?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Wednesday afternoon’s game between the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh:
C.J. Doon, editor
Steelers 28, Ravens 13: Even a Ravens team at full strength would have a tough time beating this undefeated Pittsburgh squad, let alone one without quarterback Lamar Jackson. The expected return of running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram II from the reserve/COVID-19 list will take some of the burden off backup Robert Griffin III’s shoulders, but that won’t be enough against a defense ranked first in the league in overall efficiency. The Ravens defense needs to win this game for them, but that’s asking too much from a short-handed group.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Steelers 27, Ravens 15: Three postponements and 22 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list later, the Ravens (whatever’s left off them) will finally face the Steelers, six days after their scheduled Thanksgiving Day clash. Close to a dozen practice squad players are expected to be elevated to fill the team’s active roster with several key contributors sidelined — including star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens defense, which amid the team’s coronavirus outbreak was spared compared with the offense, is a prideful bunch and will play hard despite the circumstances. But defeating an unbeaten Steelers team just seems too improbable for a decimated team with limited practice time.
Mike Preston, columnist
Steelers 24, Ravens 14: This has been a crazy week in maybe the most bizarre season in NFL history. The Ravens have basically had only two walk-through practices in preparation for the Steelers. It’s an uphill battle for the Ravens, but at least they have a backup quarterback in Robert Griffin III who fits their offensive system. The obstacles, though, are too much to overcome.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Steelers 27, Ravens 10: Even if they hadn’t found themselves in maybe the NFL’s worst coronavirus outbreak, this was going to be a tough game for the Ravens. Now they won’t have the quarterback who can create something out of nothing. Or the offensive line to protect his backup from regular pressure. Or the run stoppers they’ve needed in the past two losses. Or even the long snapper who’s been so vital to the success of the Ravens’ “Wolfpack.” It’s going to be a long day in Pittsburgh.
Childs Walker, reporter
Steelers 31, Ravens 20: The Ravens will probably be better prepared to compete than they would have been on Sunday or even Tuesday. But they’re still taking a ragtag roster to Pittsburgh to play an undefeated team with the best defense in the NFL. That’s not a formula for getting their season back on track.