Ravens vs. Steelers staff picks: Who will win Wednesday’s Week 12 game in Pittsburgh?

Steelers 27, Ravens 10: Even if they hadn’t found themselves in maybe the NFL’s worst coronavirus outbreak, this was going to be a tough game for the Ravens. Now they won’t have the quarterback who can create something out of nothing. Or the offensive line to protect his backup from regular pressure. Or the run stoppers they’ve needed in the past two losses. Or even the long snapper who’s been so vital to the success of the Ravens’ “Wolfpack.” It’s going to be a long day in Pittsburgh.