Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (ankle) is inactive for Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams and will miss his second straight game.
Pierce was a limited participant on Thursday but did not practice Friday or Saturday. Coach John Harbaugh said the team would not rush Pierce back to the field with veteran defensive linemen Domata Peko Sr. and Justin Ellis on the roster.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was listed as questionable for Monday night, is active.
Wide receiver Chris Moore is active after missing the team’s past two games with a thumb injury.
Rookie cornerback Iman Marshall, who the team activated from injured reserve two weeks ago, is active and is expected to make his NFL debut.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, safety Bennett Jackson, cornerback Anthony Averett, guard Ben Powers and defensive tackle Zach Sieler are also inactive.
Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, who missed the team’s game last week for personal reasons, is active.
The Rams deactivated wide receiver Nsimba Webster, defensive back Darious Williams, cornerback Dont’e Deayon, safety Jake Gervase, linebacker Natrez Patrick, offensive lineman Natrez Patrick and right tackle and Mount Airy native Rob Havenstein.