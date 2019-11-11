X-rays came up negative for the ankle of Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce, coach John Harbaugh said after the team’s 49-13 blowout victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Pierce injured his ankle on the Bengals’ first offensive possession. He returned to the game but did not play in the second half, with the Ravens leading 28-10 at halftime and the game quickly getting out of reach.
With Pierce out of the lineup for the majority of the game, the Bengals ran 40 times for a season-high 157 yards. It was the most rushing yards allowed by the Ravens defense since Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns, when defensive tackle Brandon Williams did not play because of a knee injury.
The Ravens entered Week 10 with the league’s second-best run defense, allowing 83 yards per game. Cincinnati looked to take the pressure off rookie quarterback Ryan Finley, who made his first NFL start, running early and often with an extra offensive lineman.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon rushed a career-high 30 times for 114 yards and Ravens’ pass rushers lost containment on occasion, allowing Finley to scramble four times for 22 yards. It was one area of improvement for a defense that scored two touchdowns Sunday, giving the unit five in its past three games.
“There’s going to be a lot of things on that tape that we’re going to look at and we’ve got to get better,” Harbaugh said. “I thought the Bengals moved the ball well. I thought their coaching staff — [Bengals coach] Zac [Taylor] did a really good job. He (Finley) had time to throw at times. Those are things we’re going to have to look at really hard.”