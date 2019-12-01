Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (ankle) is active for Sunday’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers and will play for the first time since injuring his ankle on Nov. 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pierce returned to practice this week and was a full participant on Friday.
The Ravens deactivated quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Jaleel Scott, safety Bennett Jackson, cornerbacks Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall, guard Ben Powers and defensive tackle Zach Sieler.
Guard Parker Ehringer, whom the team on Saturday signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, is active.
The 49ers ruled out three starters: defensive end Dee Ford (quad, hamstring), running back Matt Breida (ankle) and offensive tackle Joe Staley (finger).
San Francisco also deactivated wide receiver Dante Pettis (knee), quarterback C.J. Beathard, kicker Chase McLaughlin and tight end Levine Toilolo.