Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (ankle) is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
Pierce did not practice this week after injuring his ankle in last Sunday’s 49-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach John Harbaugh on Friday said Pierce would be a game-time decision.
Pierce last missed a game in Week 5 of the 2018 season.
Rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle) is active after being listed as questionable.
Defensive tackles Domata Peko and Justin Ellis, whom the Ravens signed this week, are active and will make their Ravens debut.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receivers Chris Moore (thumb) and Jaleel Scott, cornerback Iman Marshall, guard Ben Powers and defensive end Zach Sieler are also inactive.
The Texans on Friday ruled out wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby. Wide receiver Steven Mitchell Jr., cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, inside linebacker Tyrell Adams, offensive tackle Chris Clark and defensive end Joel Heath are also inactive.