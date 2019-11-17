xml:space="preserve">
Ravens coach John Harbaugh couldn't comment on the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers game that led to several player suspensions.

Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce (ankle) is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Pierce did not practice this week after injuring his ankle in last Sunday’s 49-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach John Harbaugh on Friday said Pierce would be a game-time decision.

Advertisement

Pierce last missed a game in Week 5 of the 2018 season.

[See Also] How to watch Ravens vs. Texans: Week 11 game time, TV, odds and more »

Rookie wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (ankle) is active after being listed as questionable.

Defensive tackles Domata Peko and Justin Ellis, whom the Ravens signed this week, are active and will make their Ravens debut.

Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receivers Chris Moore (thumb) and Jaleel Scott, cornerback Iman Marshall, guard Ben Powers and defensive end Zach Sieler are also inactive.

The Texans on Friday ruled out wide receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby. Wide receiver Steven Mitchell Jr., cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, inside linebacker Tyrell Adams, offensive tackle Chris Clark and defensive end Joel Heath are also inactive.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement