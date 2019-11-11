Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that defensive tackle Michael Pierce is “day-to-day” after X-rays were negative for the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday’s 49-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pierce, in his fourth season, was injured during the Bengals’ first offensive possession and played a season-low three snaps.
“I would say he’s day-to-day right now,” Harbaugh said Monday at his weekly news conference. “Nothing serious. It won’t be a long-term injury, which is good news, based on the MRI today. There’s a chance he’ll play on Sunday. We’ll just have to see how he does.”
With Pierce out of the lineup, the Ravens defense allowed 157 rushing yards, the most surrendered since Week 4 against the Cleveland Browns. Defensive linemen Chris Wormley and Zach Sieler saw increased playing time, reaching a season-high 47 and 24 defensive snaps, respectively.
Fullback-defensive lineman Patrick Ricard also played 12 snaps on defense, recording a strip-sack that led to outside linebacker Tyus Bowser’s 33-yard scoop-and-score.
Harbaugh praised defensive tackle Brandon Williams for his efforts Sunday, calling him “a force.” Williams played a season-high 78.7% of the team’s defensive snaps and registered a season-high seven tackles.
“Brandon kind of took it upon himself to get that run stopped, especially in the second half,” Harbaugh said. “[Williams] played a lot of plays, played super hard, very physical in there. We needed him to and he did a great job.”
Marshall ‘a possibility’ to come off IR
Harbaugh also said that it’s “a possibility” rookie cornerback Iman Marshall will return to the 53-man roster from injured reserve.
Marshall, the last of the team’s three fourth-round picks in April’s draft, was placed on IR on Sept. 2 with a toe injury. He returned to practice Oct. 28, starting a three-week window for the team to decide whether to promote him to the 53-man roster or leave him on IR for the rest of the season.
Both Harbaugh and special teams coach Chris Horton said Marshall could help on special teams, where the team has lost multiple contributors.
Safeties DeShon Elliott and Brynden Trawick are on IR and fellow safety Chuck Clark’s role on special teams has reduced as he continues to be an every-down defensive starter.
The Ravens released cornerback/special teams ace Justin Bethel to save a projected compensatory draft pick and wide receiver Chris Moore missed Sunday’s game with a thumb injury.
“We plan on bringing him up,” Harbaugh said. “Whether he’s active or not, [it] just kind of depends on how the roster shakes out. ... He’s practiced well, he looks healthy. Hopefully, he can contribute to us.”