Ravens assistant coach Bobby Engram, former executive Kevin Byrne among nominees for PFWA awards

Engram, who was a wide receiver in the NFL for 14 years and has been a member of the Ravens’ staff since 2014, is a nominee for the George Halas Award, awarded to an NFL player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed. Engram’s daughter, Bobbi, died in 2018 at the age of 20 from complications of sickle cell disease. He has since helped institute the Bobbi Engram Foundation to fund sickle cell research.