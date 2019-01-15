Three Ravens recognized in football writers' postseason honors

Three Ravens were honored by the Pro Football Writers of America on Tuesday.

Kicker Justin Tucker was the team’s lone player to earn All-NFL honors. It’s the third such time he’s been recognized as the league’s top kicker in voting by the PFWA. Tucker, also a first-team All-Pro selection by the Associated Press, was 35-for-39 on field-goal attempts this season and 21-for-21 on kicks inside 40 yards.

Joining Tucker on the All-AFC team were inside linebacker C.J. Mosley and guard Marshal Yanda, both Pro Bowl starters and second-team All-Pro honorees.

Mosley, the only inside linebacker honored on the team, led the Ravens with 105 tackles and sealed their playoff-clinching Week 17 win over the Cleveland Browns with a last-minute interception. Yanda, 34, led all guards in snaps in 2018 and was the best blocker on a team that led the NFL in rushing over the season’s second half.

Despite standout years from tight end Mark Andrews and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., no Ravens rookies made the PFWA’s All-Rookie team. Guard-tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is the team’s only player in the past four years to be so honored.

