The final outcome had long been decided and the celebrations were widespread throughout the Ravens sideline.
Then cornerback Marcus Peters put a stamp on another commanding victory, intercepting a pass from Rams quarterback Jared Goff in the fourth quarter of Monday night’s 45-6 win and enacting revenge on his former team.
It was Peters’ third interception in five games with the Ravens.
In the week leading to Monday night’s game and his return to Los Angeles, Peters dismissed the notion that there was any extra emotion surrounding the matchup with his former team.
Peters acknowledged that being traded was a part of the NFL and expressed appreciation for his new chapter with the Ravens. But as Monday night’s game progressed and the Ravens drew closer to another blowout victory, Peters became more demonstrative.
After one incompletion late in the game, Peters had words for the Rams’ sideline. As Peters was celebrating his interception on the Ravens sideline, he appeared to be taunting Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and screaming his name.
“[Peters] wanted to come in and get this win,” outside linebacker Matthew Judon said after the game. “And you always do, when you go back home. ... For him to get that pick late in the game ... He’s going to let you know about it.”
Once the game ended, Peters and Ramsey got into a heated confrontation.
Peters, who was not available for comment after the game, was hugging and speaking to a member of the Rams on the field when Ramsey approached and said something to Peters. Peters responded but the two were quickly separated.
The altercation leaked into the tunnel, where both teams must enter to reach their respective locker rooms.
Peters went on an expletive-filled rant, with Ramsey being guided to the Rams locker room by team personnel several yards in front of Peters. Ramsey attempted to turn around and make his way to Peters but he was restrained.
Hours after the Rams traded Peters to the Ravens on Oct. 15 for linebacker Kenny Young and a reported fifth-round draft pick, they acquired Ramsey from the Jacksonville Jaguars for two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick.
The Rams acquired Peters from the Kansas City Chiefs before the 2018 season. Peters played 22 games for the Rams, helping lead Los Angeles to the Super Bowl last season, before being traded to the Ravens.
Ramsey declined to comment after the game on what was said between him and Peters.
“If y’all have some questions about the game, I’ll answer that. Other than that, I’m not going to answer that,” Ramsey said.