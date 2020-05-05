Ravens re-sign Pernell McPhee to one-year deal, bolstering depth at outside linebacker

The Ravens have re-signed outside linebacker Pernell McPhee to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday, bringing back a proven and widely respected veteran at a position of need.
McPhee, 31, had a strong season last year in his return to Baltimore. But after recording three sacks and six quarterback hits in seven starts, he tore his triceps in the Week 7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, ending his season.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound McPhee is the second edge rusher the Ravens have re-signed this offseason, after Jihad Ward. Because he signed after the NFL draft, he will not affect the team’s compensatory-pick formula.
McPhee’s return gives the Ravens added depth at strong-side outside linebacker, a position Jaylon Ferguson handled after McPhee went down. The team also has placed the franchise tag on Pro Bowl outside linebacker Matthew Judon, and Tyus Bowser is returning for his fourth year after an improved 2019. Only Ferguson is signed beyond this season, however.
McPhee, who started his career with the Ravens as a fifth-round pick in 2011 before stops with the Chicago Bears and Washington Redskins, was a strong run defender last season. He’s also a beloved locker room presence, two traits that general manager Eric DeCosta and coach John Harbaugh value.
“He’s a no-nonsense, tells-it-like-it-is guy, and we appreciate that, and our guys do,” Harbaugh said during training camp last August. “Our young guys need that. He’s a guy who’s been around, and he knows what it takes. It’s not all sunshine and daisies out there, and McPhee reminds them of that.”
This story will be updated.