Ravens reportedly reuniting with former OLB Pernell McPhee on one-year deal

The Ravens are reuniting with former outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on a one-year deal, ESPN reported Thursday. Terms of the contract were not announced.

McPhee, 30, was one of the top outside linebackers still available after not signing during the offseason’s first wave of free agency. He had just 11 tackles and no sacks, as well as eight quarterback hits, in 13 games last season with the Washington Redskins.

A fifth-round pick of the Ravens in 2011, McPhee left Baltimore after the 2014 season, when he had a career-high 7½ sacks. But after signing a five-year $38.75 million contract with the Bears, he lasted only three seasons in Chicago, his production limited by knee and shoulder injuries. After a six-sack season in 2015, he had four in 2016 and again in 2017, never playing more than 13 games in either year.

Over his eight NFL seasons, McPhee has 193 tackles, 31 sacks, six forced fumbles and an interception. He has played all 16 games in a season just three times, all during his first stint in Baltimore.

McPhee should compete immediately for playing time at what might be the Ravens’ weakest position. After losing Terrell Suggs and Za’Darius Smith in free agency, the Ravens bring back only Matthew Judon (seven sacks in 2018), Tim Williams (two sacks) and Tyus Bowser (½ sack) at edge rusher. The team also drafted Louisiana Tech’s Jaylon Ferguson in the third round.

