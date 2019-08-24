Linebacker Paul Worrilow reportedly retires a day after he signed with Ravens

A day after he signed with the Ravens, veteran linebacker Paul Worrilow retired, according to an NFL Network report.
The news surprised Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who’d spoken to Worrilow on Friday night.
“He was great. He was all ready and excited to go,” Harbaugh said after his team practiced Saturday morning. “So I was surprised. I assume he’s trying to figure things out, work things out with what he wants to do, he and his family. Every person has the right to do that, so we’ll just kind of see what he decides. We’ll respect it, whatever it is.”
Worrilow, 29, was expected to compete for a backup role behind the team’s top three inside linebackers, Patrick Onwuasor, Chris Board and Kenny Young. The Philadelphia Eagles cut the Delaware native last weekend after he missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL. He’d previously started 52 NFL games in five seasons for the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions.
The Ravens will play Anthony Levine at linebacker in some sets and could use Brynden Trawick in a similar role if he makes the team. Undrafted rookie free agent Otaro Alaka is also a candidate to make the 53-man roster at inside linebacker.