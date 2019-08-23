Ravens reportedly expected to sign veteran linebacker Paul Worrilow

The Ravens are hosting free-agent inside linebacker Paul Worrilow on Friday and intend to sign him, according to ESPN, pending a physical.
Worrilow, 29, was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. With 52 starts over his NFL career, the Delaware native would offer experience at a position where the Ravens are relatively young. Patrick Onwuasor, 27, is their most veteran contributor, and second-year players Chris Board and Kenny Young have started a combined three NFL games.
The 6-foot, 230-pound Worrilow played four seasons for the Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Detroit Lions in 2017. Last year, he joined the Eagles but tore his ACL on the first day of organized team activities. He was sidelined all of training camp this summer with a swollen knee.
Over 72 NFL games, Worrilow has 415 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. He’s also played extensively on special teams throughout his career, a trait the Ravens value.