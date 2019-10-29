The New England Patriots are field-goal favorites over the host Ravens ahead of their prime-time clash Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The line opened with the Ravens as much as five-point underdogs but, as of Tuesday morning, has since come down to 3½. The Ravens were three-point underdogs in their last game, a Week 7 road win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The 8-0 Patriots have won all but their Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills by double digits. They’ve outscored opponents by a combined 250-61 this season; the San Francisco 49ers are the NFL’s only other team with a 100-plus point differential in their favor.
But the Ravens and Lamar Jackson should give New England’s top-ranked, historically good defense the toughest test it’s faced all season. The Patriots have been favored in every game this season, often by double digits, and they’ve been slight favorites in just one game, their season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New England covered that 5½-point spread easily, winning at home, 33-3.
The Sunday night kickoff could favor the Ravens. Since 2008, John Harbaugh’s first year in Baltimore, the Ravens are 12-1 overall in home prime-time games and have won 10 in a row. The Patriots, meanwhile, are 10-5 overall and 9-6 against the spread in their past 15 night road games, according to CBS Sports.
New England leads the all-time series 10-3 and has won the past three games, with their last meeting coming in December 2016. Seven of the past 10 games have been decided by seven points or fewer.
The over-under for the game is 44½ points.