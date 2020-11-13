Ravens vs. Patriots staff picks: Who will win Sunday night’s Week 10 game in New England?

Ravens 26, Patriots 17: This season’s Sunday night meeting between the Ravens and the New England Patriots doesn’t pack as much juice as last year. However, it presents a similar opportunity for the Ravens to begin a second-half surge with a resounding performance in front of a nationally televised audience. The Ravens aren’t a perfect team, but the first half of the season has shown that it takes superb play at quarterback and a collective defensive effort to knock them off. That’s a tough ask for an undermanned Patriots team with quarterback Cam Newton, who has struggled to throw the ball consistently after a hot start to the season.