Patriots 21, Ravens 17: The Ravens have the talent to beat New England, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they did. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn’t as dominant as he used to be but is still effective in the team’s short passing game. New England has a strong pass rush and has enough athletic talent with their front seven to cause problems for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Over the years, I find it hard to bet against New England head coach Bill Belichick. His teams are well-coached, and they don’t beat themselves with dumb penalties, which have hurt the Ravens on occasions this season. The Ravens should be able to run against New England and that will keep the game close. The key is what scheme Belichick will come up with to defend Jackson and, if it does work, what the Ravens have as a counter.