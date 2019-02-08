The Ravens can't duplicate the Patriots' dynasty, but they can learn from it. Here's how.

If every Super Bowl offers insights about the NFL’s past, present and future, the New England Patriots’ sixth title typified the lesson that has become as dull and resounding as their 13-3 triumph Sunday over the Los Angeles Rams.

The Patriots still have Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, and no one else does, and that’s usually enough.

A year after losing a shootout to the Philadelphia Eagles, New England won Super Bowl LIII with defense, a game that was half-slugfest, half-punting battle. Two years after running off a 25-point comeback against the Atlanta Falcons, the Patriots all but sat on the Rams and waited for the game to end and the confetti to fall.

On a macro level, New England’s infrastructural advantages — a quarterback and a coach with claims to being the sport’s greatest ever — are unmatched. But as the Ravens approach free agency and the draft, there are lines in the champions’ blueprint worthy of closer examination.

If the Ravens want to build on last season’s playoff run, want to build a Super Bowl contender, they can look to how the Rams got to the precipice — and how the Patriots have kept their dynasty alive.

1. Every good offense should have a good slot receiver.

Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Julian Edelman had a performance so awesome (10 catches for 141 yards), it thrust his 10-season, no-Pro Bowl career into Hall of Fame consideration. He was a safety blanket for Brady all year, with 48 receptions in the slot during the regular season, 11th most among wide receivers, according to Pro Football Focus.

It was no coincidence that one of the NFL’s best offenses succeeded only when its slot receiver did. The Rams offense was not the same after Cooper Kupp tore his ACL in November. From the 10 regular-season games with their star slot receiver to the six without, quarterback Jared Goff's average yards per pass dropped nearly 3 yards, his accuracy fell over 8 percent, and his passer rating went from Patrick Mahomes-esque (113.0) to Joe Flacco-esque (83.9).

A quality slot receiver unlocks a passing offense’s potential. According to Football Outsiders, some of the NFL’s most efficient routes are those typically run by slot receivers: digs, slants and seams. Fades and out routes, usually the province of receivers split wide, are among the least efficient. Throws to inside receivers are generally safer, requiring less arm strength and timing, than those aimed near the sideline.

For as often as the Ravens struggled through the air, Willie Snead IV was nothing if not a reliable target for Flacco and, later, Lamar Jackson. The first-year Ravens receiver finished with over 500 receiving yards from the slot, according to ESPN, an impressive total made even more so by the offense’s midseason switch to a run-first offense. Snead is only 26, and an offseason with Jackson should only improve their chemistry.

He might not even be the Ravens’ best slot receiver by year’s end. The position is open to tight ends, too, and perhaps especially so in coordinator Greg Roman’s schemes. The Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce was one of the NFL’s most dangerous slot receivers for much of last season, too big for safeties and too fast for linebackers to cover. If Mark Andrews and Hayden Hurst continue their rookie-year development, they’ll make life much easier for Jackson.

2. There’s no better front-office help than a quarterback on a bargain deal.

The four starting quarterbacks in the AFC and NFC championship games all finished among the NFL’s top 12 overall in passer rating. None are among the league’s six highest paid at the position.

The New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees, with an average annual salary of $25 million, is the foursome’s top earner, at No. 7 overall. The rest — Brady ($20.5 million), Goff ($7 million) and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Mahomes ($4.1 million) — all make less than Flacco.

All four deals are bargains, none more so than the two rookie contracts. Consider that the the Chiefs are now paying the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player $24 million less per year than the Vikings are Kirk Cousins. Those savings add up.