Ravens are solid road favorites vs. struggling Patriots in 'Sunday Night Football’ matchup

The Ravens are touchdown favorites over the host New England Patriots ahead of their game Sunday night, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
After a 24-10 road win Sunday over the Indianapolis Colts, the Ravens (6-2) are favored by seven points over New England (3-5). The Patriots ended a four-game losing streak Monday night with a narrow 30-27 victory over the Joe Flacco-led and still-winless New York Jets.
The Ravens are undefeated in road games this season, while New England has been uneven at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots opened the season with a 21-11 win over the Miami Dolphins before routing the Las Vegas Raiders two weeks later, 36-20, in Foxborough, Massachusetts. But they lost to the visiting Denver Broncos, 18-12, and San Francisco 49ers, 33-6, last month.
Sunday’s game will mark the second matchup between former NFL Most Valuable Players Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, but their first as starters. In October 2018, Newton (21-for-29 for 219 yards and three total touchdowns) outdueled Flacco (22-for-39 for 192 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions) as the Carolina Panthers rolled to a 36-21 win.
Jackson is 11-3-1 against the spread in road games as a starter, according to CBS Sports. The Ravens have won their past 10 regular-season games when favored by six or more points, while New England is 0-3 this season as an underdog.
The Patriots lead the all-time series 10-4, but the Ravens ended a three-game losing streak last year with a 37-20 home win in prime time over then-undefeated New England. The Ravens have won twice on the road in the series, but never in the regular season.
The over/under for Sunday’s game is 41½ points.