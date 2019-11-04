The New England Patriots defensive dominance isn’t just restricted to the 2018 season, where they entered Sunday night’s prime-time game against the Ravens as the NFL’s top-ranked defense.
The Patriots entered Sunday having not allowed points on an opposing team’s opening drive since Dec. 16, 2018, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Ravens wasted no time breaking that streak, scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run by quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The offense worked its way down the field against a New England defense that entered the game allowing a league-low 7.6 points per game.
Running back Gus Edwards was stuffed on 3rd-and-2, bringing out kicker Justin Tucker for a short field goal. A neutral zone infraction on the Patriots brought the Ravens offense back on the field and one play later, Jackson high-stepped into the end zone unimpeded on a read-option run.
The Ravens lead the Patriots, 17-0, early in the second quarter.