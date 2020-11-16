Instant analysis: Ravens fall to Patriots, 23-17, slip to 6-3

Childs Walker, reporter: This was a grim loss, not just for the immediate hit to the Ravens' momentum but for the damage wrought to their big-picture ambitions. Lacking the weapons to challenge the Ravens downfield, the Patriots had to take a straightforward approach on offense, which turned out to be perfect with Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams sidelined by injuries. New England minimized risks and trusted its offensive line to control the game. By the time the Ravens pushed back, the Patriots were up 23-10. On offense, the Ravens picked up where they left off in their victory over the Colts with a pair of impressive first-half scoring drives. But they gradually squandered their momentum with sloppiness — a Lamar Jackson interception before halftime, a series of terrible snaps by center Matt Skura, an ill-conceived direct snap to Mark Ingram II on a crucial fourth-down attempt. Beyond these immediate mishaps, they’re approaching a point of no return with injuries after Williams left with a bad ankle and tight end Nick Boyle took a scary shot to his knee. Resilience is great, but at some point, they’re just not the team they were designed to be.