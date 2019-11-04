Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens have to be taken seriously as a contender. They proved their uniquely versatile running attack will play, even against a defense that came in on a historic roll. They took their share of punches from the defending Super Bowl champions and punched back every time. The Ravens certainly could have folded after they allowed the Patriots to rise from the dead with a pair of horribly timed fumbles. The game seemed like it might go that way as Tom Brady cut through the Baltimore defense for much of the second and third quarters. But the Ravens retook control of the game in the fourth quarter, something you don’t usually see against Brady and Bill Belichick. The Patriots did a better job negating Lamar Jackson’s running than any previous Ravens opponent, but the second-year quarterback still did an excellent job engineering a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown drives. Though Jackson’s final passing line won’t blow anyone away, he relied on his arm rather than his legs to covert a few essential third downs. Mark Ingram II delivered a monster game as a runner and receiver, despite being stripped for one of those fumbles. The Baltimore defense proved it could produce game-changing turnovers as readily as the Patriots. Nick Boyle, one of the team’s great unsung heroes, scored his first career touchdown. This was a night to celebrate everything the Ravens have become with Jackson as their centerpiece.