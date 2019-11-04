After a 39-yard field goal by kicker Justin Tucker on their second drive, the Ravens kept punishing New England’s rush defense. They needed just three plays to go 77 yards. Their shortest play was their first, a pass. Next came a 53-yard dash up the middle by Ingram, a season high. After that, a 12-yard touchdown for Gus Edwards, who cut back into a gaping hole between left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Bradley Bozeman. Over their first eight games, the Patriots had allowed four touchdowns. It had taken the Ravens just three drives and less than 16 minutes to score two themselves. They would finish with four overall.