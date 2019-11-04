The chants of “M-V-P!” bounced around M&T Bank Stadium late Sunday night, as a defense hailed as one of the NFL’s greatest ever through eight weeks trudged off the field, battered and broken. They had met Lamar Jackson. They had not been able to stop him.
It was almost exactly a year ago that the Ravens quarterback’s ascent had begun after a Week 9 hip injury suffered by Joe Flacco. Now, in prime time, against a quarterback Jackson has called the greatest of all time, against a Hall of Fame coach renowned for his defensive brilliance, against an undefeated team, Ravens fans were making their case heard. Their quarterback was special. They’d seen it. Now all of the NFL had, too.
In the most impressive win of his budding career, Jackson went 17-for-23 for 173 yards and a touchdown and rushed 16 times for 61 yards and two scores. The Patriots’ Tom Brady, his playing idol, finished with more yards (285 through the air on 30-for-46 passing, including a touchdown and an interception), but on this night, he did not have the better team.
With a 37-20 win at M&T Bank Stadium, the Ravens improved to 6-2 for the first time since 2012 and beat New England for the first time since January 2013, their penultimate game in a Super Bowl run.
The game, billed as a showdown between the NFL’s greatest winner ever and one of the game’s rising stars, delivered as a showcase of almost diametrically opposite offenses. The Ravens almost exclusively operated out of the pistol formation, often showing a “full house” backfield, with three backs or tight ends next to Jackson. They were deliberate on offense and run-first. They didn’t mind sending Jackson into the teeth of the defense.
But the Ravens’ most important drive of the game featured the most unlikely ending: Nick Boyle caught a 5-yard touchdown pass for a 30-20 lead, the first score in the four-plus-year career of the blocking tight end. Offensive teammates mobbed him as if he’d just hit a half-court shot. The Ravens’ 14-play, 81-yard drive, on which they possessed the ball for 8:09, was the longest drive as measured by plays, yardage and time against the Patriots this season, according to NFL Research.
On their next drive, the Ravens went back to basics. On third-and-goal from the 1, Jackson waited and waited for a hole behind his offensive line, then saw a glimmer of light and went for it. He pushed and pushed until he broke the plane. Their lead was 37-20, and the game was theirs.
The Patriots did not look like the Patriots of old, though they operated at a higher tempo. There were crossing routes aplenty and pinpoint passes. When Brady felt pressure, he moved only as far as he had to. Sometimes he found enough time to move the chains. Other times he felt the full weight of the Ravens’ blitz-heavy schemes. When outside linebacker Matthew Judon nailed Brady on a third-and-10 drop-back in the fourth quarter, his pass fluttered to safety Earl Thomas III, who had enough time to call for a fair catch as it settled underneath him.
At times, the teams seemed to swap identities. The Ravens took a 24-13 lead early in the third quarter after inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor dislodged the ball from wide receiver Julian Edelman, a technique heavily relied upon in New England.
Cornerback Marlon Humphrey, two weeks after returning a fumble for a touchdown in a win against the Seattle Seahawks, picked up the bouncing ball and was on his way again. His 70-yard fumble recovery for a score was the longest in Ravens history and extended his turnover streak to four straight games and the Ravens' lead to 24-13.
The Ravens did not wait long Sunday to show some new wrinkles. On their 11-play opening drive, there was a speed option that yielded a 13-yard run for running back Mark Ingram II (15 carries for a game-high 115 yards). There was a jet-sweep shovel pass to wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown that he took into the open field for 26 yards. There was a designed inside run for Jackson out of the shotgun, with a couple of wide receivers flanked out wide.
There was also some good luck on special teams. (Bad luck would come a little later.) After the Patriots stuffed Edwards on third-and-2 from New England’s 5, defensive end Shilique Calhoun jumped early on a gimme field-goal attempt. One play later, the Ravens called a zone read. Jackson had so much time as he sauntered into the end zone, he did a Deion Sanders-esque trot before spinning past the goal line whimsically.
After a 39-yard field goal by kicker Justin Tucker on their second drive, the Ravens kept punishing New England’s rush defense. They needed just three plays to go 77 yards. Their shortest play was their first, a pass. Next came a 53-yard dash up the middle by Ingram, a season high. After that, a 12-yard touchdown for Gus Edwards, who cut back into a gaping hole between left tackle Ronnie Stanley and left guard Bradley Bozeman. Over their first eight games, the Patriots had allowed four touchdowns. It had taken the Ravens just three drives and less than 16 minutes to score two themselves. They would finish with four overall.
The first half turned just after New England hit a new low, just over two minutes into the second quarter. The Patriots had gone three-and-out for the second time in three drives. They were punting. But when Cyrus Jones (Gilman), a former second-round pick of the Patriots, got his hands around the ball, it squirted loose. New England recovered the fumble at the Ravens’ 20-yard line and scored four plays later.
For a while, fumbles were the Patriots’ only reliable spark on offense. Ingram had the ball jarred loose later in the quarter, losing possession at the Ravens’ 19. New England had to settle for a short field goal, but a 17-0 lead was down to single digits. That margin then fell to four after Brady dissected the Ravens secondary with a two-minute drill and got New England to within 1 yard of the end zone.