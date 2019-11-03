Here’s what you need to know about the nationally televised Week 9 game between the Ravens (5-2) and New England Patriots (8-0).
Time: 8:20 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: NBC, Chs. 11, 4 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
Stream: NBC Sports
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Jarret Johnson, Kirk McEwen)
Forecast: Mid-40s, clear
Line: Patriots by 3 (as of Sunday morning)
National anthem: Members from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform the national anthem.
Halftime ceremony: Former Ravens safety Ed Reed, who will serve as the Ravens Legend of the Game, will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring in a special on-field ceremony featuring Hall of Fame president David Baker.