xml:space="preserve">

Here’s what you need to know about the nationally televised Week 9 game between the Ravens (5-2) and New England Patriots (8-0).

Time: 8:20 p.m. Sunday

Advertisement

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

TV: NBC, Chs. 11, 4 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)

Stream: NBC Sports

[More from sports] 5 things to look for as the No. 7 Maryland men’s basketball team begins the 2019-20 season »

Radio: WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Jarret Johnson, Kirk McEwen)

Forecast: Mid-40s, clear

Line: Patriots by 3 (as of Sunday morning)

National anthem: Members from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform the national anthem.

Latest Ravens

Halftime ceremony: Former Ravens safety Ed Reed, who will serve as the Ravens Legend of the Game, will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring in a special on-field ceremony featuring Hall of Fame president David Baker.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement