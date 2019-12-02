After a pair of dream results Sunday, the Ravens have the inside track to earning the AFC’s top playoff seed for the first time in franchise history.
With a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers and New England’s loss to the Houston Texans, the Ravens (10-2) are tied with the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots (10-2) for first place in the AFC. But the Ravens have the tiebreaker by virtue of their 37-20 win in Week 9.
According to FiveThirtyEight, the Ravens have an NFL-best 95% chance of earning a top-two seed and first-round bye in the postseason. New England’s odds are next best (85%), followed in the AFC by the Kansas City Chiefs (9%), who are 8-4 but have a tiebreaker over the Ravens and face the Patriots on the road this Sunday.
Houston (8-4) is the current third seed in the AFC, having already beaten the Chiefs this season. The Bills (9-3), whom the Ravens face in Buffalo on Sunday, have the conference’s third-best record but are slotted as the fifth seed. They would need to jump New England in the AFC East standings to earn a top-four seed and avoid a wild-card berth.
The Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) are in position for the second wild-card spot after a crucial AFC North win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns (5-7). The Tennessee Titans (7-5), Oakland Raiders (6-6) and Indianapolis Colts (6-6) are hot on their trail.
The Ravens finish their season at Buffalo, at home against the New York Jets (4-8), at Cleveland and then back home against the Steelers. After Sunday’s showdown with Kansas City, New England will head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals (1-11) before finishing the regular season with a pair of home games against the Bills and Miami Dolphins (3-9).