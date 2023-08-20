Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard looks for his place in an offense that’s no longer ‘medieval’

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

#8 Lamar Jackson, QB, slaps hands with young fans at the start of the Baltimore Ravens training camp on Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

What becomes of a blunt hammer shaped for another man’s “medieval” attack?

That’s the question facing Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard as the team moves on from the bludgeoning philosophy of Greg Roman to a more freewheeling offense under new coordinator Todd Monken.

Aside from Lamar Jackson, no player epitomized Roman’s style more than the college defensive lineman turned four-time Pro Bowl fullback. When the Ravens’ offense was at its heaviest in 2022, Ricard was at his busiest, playing a career-high 64% of the team’s offensive snaps, up from 31% in 2019.

His role in Monken’s offense, expected to feature more sets with running back and one tight end, is less clear. When he returned from the physically unable to perform list last week, after recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip, Ricard warmed up with the offensive linemen. In recent days, he has worked with the Ravens’ tight ends. A younger fullback, Ben Mason, performed well in his absence.

Some analysts have even raised the possibility that the 29-year-old Ricard could be cut to save the team $1.75 million off its 2023 salary cap.

So what does he make of his place on the team?

“I think I’m a football player,” Ricard said. “I play for the Ravens, so it’s kind of wherever I’m asked to play, and wherever it’s most valuable of my time for the team and myself is where I play.”

That might sound like rah-rah, cliché material, but it’s not a bad summation of the means by which Ricard has carved out a career in Baltimore. He knows he will have to adjust to make himself invaluable to Monken.

“I think the biggest thing is just spreading out the offense,” he said when asked the most significant difference between the new coordinator and Roman. “We have a lot of great skill players. We pretty much brought in a whole other room of skill players here to compete for different roles. I think that’s the biggest difference is we’re going to be more spread out [and] try to be [a] more explosive offense. I love ‘G-Ro,’ and I love everything we did with him, so hopefully we’re going to have great success either way.”

Monken has said the team still needs an in-line tight end to replace the blocking punch lost when Josh Oliver signed with the Minnesota Vikings in free agency. Neither Isaiah Likely nor Charlie Kolar, the two tight ends expected to make the 53-man roster in addition to Mark Andrews, is known primarily as a blocker. So perhaps that will be the primary fit for Ricard, whom Roman often described as another tight end.

“He adds a different dynamic than the other guys,” Monken said in June. “Some guys are elite at one thing; some guys are elite at a couple different things. [From] what I’ve seen in the past, he brings a certain element to our team — a toughness element — the ability to run the football, and he’s embraced that role.”

Ravens fullback Patrick Ricard (42) is tackled by Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) on Nov. 27 in Jacksonville, Florida. Coach John Harbaugh said Ricard’s skills apply as readily at tight end as they do at fullback. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

Harbaugh said Ricard’s skills apply as readily at tight end as they do at fullback. “I have total confidence in him blocking at the line of scrimmage and running crossing routes and flat routes,” He said. “He’ll tell you he can a run a seam and a corner. He’ll tell you that.”

Ricard indeed noted he would be comfortable playing the “Y,” or receiving tight end role, if called upon. He believes defense will be off-balance anytime he and Andrews are on the field together.

“What kind of defense are they going to put out there?” he said. “Are they going to put out a bigger front? OK. If they do, then we’re going to go play action, and Mark’s going to be in mismatches, or if they try to get lighter for Mark and all the receivers, then we’re going to start running the ball.”

Any other dimensions to his plans for 2023?

“I do miss playing defense,” he said, laughing.

Ricard’s work with the offensive line was more of an experiment, at least for now. Powerfully built as he is, he looks small in a crowd of NFL tackles and guards. But he already re-created himself as a player once; remember, he initially made the Ravens as an undrafted defensive tackle out of Maine.

“I pride myself on versatility ever since I’ve been here,” he said. “I was an undrafted defensive lineman, and I was playing both sides of the ball my first couple years. Then, I was playing some tight end and some fullback. I’m just trying to always expand my role, see what I can do. If it helps myself or helps the team, then that’s awesome. I’m always trying to see what I can do in different roles and see how everything fits out and how.”

Asked if he could envision actually lining up at guard in an NFL game, he said: “I’m always open to whatever is asked of me and whatever I think helps myself to be on a team or to give value to a team. If I have to play offensive line, I will.”

It’s a survivor’s mentality that has already given him six seasons in the league — six more than a lot of people would have predicted. Ricard understands that few teams use a fullback to create running room the way Roman did with him in Baltimore. He’s trying to remain a commodity as long as he can.

Harbaugh has learned not to put anything past Ricard.

“There’s a chance he’ll take some reps there,” he said when asked about his prospects as a lineman. “We just want to look at it right now and see what it looks like. If you feel good about it, then keep moving with it. It’s kind of late, so he’d have to really look good for us to do that. But with Pat [Ricard], you never know. I wouldn’t count him out.”