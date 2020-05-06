At LSU, running back skills and Ravens influences helped turn Patrick Queen into a defensive star

“It’s a direct result of how they are practicing it,” Aranda said in an interview with X&O Labs. “Because these schemes require universal teaching, it becomes necessary to rotate players through different skill sets in the form of a circuit. For example, on Day One install, the linebackers will do linebacker things, the defensive backs will do defensive back things and the bigs will do big things. The next install, the LBs will switch with DBs and then the LBs will switch with the bigs.”