Ravens agree to terms with rookie linebacker Patrick Queen, leaving just one draft pick unsigned

The Ravens have agreed to terms with first-round pick Patrick Queen, the team announced Wednesday.
The pending deal leaves third-round pick Devin Duvernay, a wide receiver from Texas, as the Ravens’ only NFL draft pick not yet under contract. The team’s 10-player draft class is expected to be finalized before training camp starts.
Queen, who starred at inside linebacker for LSU during the Tigers’ national championship run last season, was taken No. 28 overall in April. As a first-round pick, he’ll receive a four-year contract with a fifth-year team option.
“He’s an explosive player sideline to sideline,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in April of Queen, the first LSU player the Ravens have drafted. “He is equally adept in coverage and also against the run. He’s a good blitzer. He’s a guy that plays like a Raven. He’s a guy that when you watch the tape you notice him. He’s a great fit for our defense. I think he’s a great fit for Baltimore, and we’re very excited about him.”
The Ravens earlier signed Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, Ohio State inside linebacker Malik Harrison, Mississippi State offensive lineman Tyre Phillips, Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, Texas Tech defensive tackle Broderick Washington, Southern Methodist wide receiver James Proche and Iowa safety Geno Stone.