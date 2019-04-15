Ravens LB Patrick Onwuasor signs restricted-free-agent tender; four others sign tenders

As the Ravens returned to Owings Mills for the start of their offseason workout program Monday, some took care of business.

Inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor signed his restricted-free-agent tender, the team announced. Onwuasor, who will make $3.095 million under the tender, has started 25 games over the past two seasons and had 59 tackles, 5½ sacks and an interception last season.

Running back Gus Edwards, center Matt Skura, offensive tackle-guard Jermaine Eluemunor and running back De'Lance Turner also signed their exclusive-rights free-agent tenders.

Edwards led the team in rushing as an undrafted rookie, finishing with 718 yards and 5.2 yards per carry. Skura started 16 games at center in 2018 after starting 12 games at right guard as a rookie. Eluemunor and Turner appeared in nine and four games last year, respectively.

Still unsigned is Michael Pierce. The Ravens placed a second-round restricted-free-agent tender on their standout defensive tackle, meaning that if another team extends an offer sheet to Pierce, they have the chance to match it. If the Ravens decide not to, they would receive a second-round pick from Pierce’s new team. Friday is the deadline for restricted free agents to sign an offer sheet.

Both Pierce and Onwuasor are set to become unrestricted free agents in 2020 along with Jimmy Smith, Justin Tucker and Matthew Judon, among others.

CAPTION “He can affect the game,” Mark Ingram said about his new teammate Earl Thomas. “He’s going to be back deep. He’s going to be down low. He’s going to be filling the run, quick. He’s going to be over the top breaking up posts and seam routes and just around the ball. “He can affect the game,” Mark Ingram said about his new teammate Earl Thomas. “He’s going to be back deep. He’s going to be down low. He’s going to be filling the run, quick. He’s going to be over the top breaking up posts and seam routes and just around the ball. CAPTION The Ravens have reached a deal to sign running back Mark Ingram, according to media reports. The Ravens have reached a deal to sign running back Mark Ingram, according to media reports.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer