Ravens center Patrick Mekari injures back, questionable to return vs. Giants

Ravens center Patrick Mekari injured his back in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants and is questionable to return.
Matt Skura started the offense’s third possession at center while Skura was being stretched out. Skura started the team’s first 10 games of the season but was benched in favor of Mekari after repeated struggles snapping the ball. Before Mekari’s injury, Skura had reported eligible as an extra blocker on several plays.
The Ravens lead the Giants 17-0 with 4:38 left in the second quarter.