With new voice coaching Ravens pass rushers, Justin Madubuike ‘does his talking with his pads’

Two years ago, Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike sought out former NFL defensive end Chuck Smith, then a private pass rush coach, through teammate Justin Houston as a way to improve his own skills. Given the evolution of the position and the need to get to the quarterback up the middle, it made a lot of sense.

It has also paid dividends.

Madubuike went from one and two sacks his first two years in the NFL to 5 1/2 last season. He also saw a jump in quarterback pressures (from seven in 2021 to 13 in 2022) and quarterback hits (from five to nine). And he received a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 68.4 or higher in seven games, while his pass rush marks graded out almost identically.

With Houston a free agent and likely not coming back to Baltimore and veteran defensive end Calais Campbell now with the Atlanta Falcons, expectations for Madubuike, 25, are even higher this season. Houston and Campbell combined for 15 sacks last season and Madubuike, a 2020 third-round draft pick, will be one of a few players tasked with helping make up the difference.

It should help that Smith is here, too, after the Ravens hired him in the offseason.

Even though Smith, who tallied 58 1/2 sacks in nine seasons with the Falcons, is listed as the Ravens’ outside linebackers coach, he’s been empowered to work with all the pass rushers.

“[He’s] a beast,” Smith said of the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Madubuike. “[He] has incredible upside. … He can rush. He can play the run. He’s physical. The sky’s the limit.”

Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike said his attention to detail, endurance and strength have all improved, and he holds himself to a higher standard now. (Kevin Richardson )

Through the first two weeks of training camp, he hasn’t disappointed.

On one play during last week’s practice at M&T Bank Stadium, Madubuike came busting through the line after rookie left guard Malaesala Aumavae-Lalu pulled and center Tyler Linderbaum didn’t get to him in time. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was left to scramble as Madubuike stayed in pursuit.

Two days later, Madubuike was again a nuisance during the first 11-on-11 period of the day, pushing past right guard Kevin Zeitler and getting to Jackson. He has also clogged up several running plays and been generally disruptive on several occasions throughout camp.

“That guy loves ball and all he does is work,” defensive line coach Anthony Weaver said. “You see a guy, who now has started for three years — two, three years — could have a sense of entitlement, [could] think he’s arrived, [but] he doesn’t feel that way at all. When you go out there and watch him, he acts like he’s going to get chopped tomorrow.”

Added Ravens coach John Harbaugh: “He’s been very explosive in the run game and the pass game. He’s spent a lot of time in our backfield and he’s not going around guys. He doesn’t say much, he does his talking with his pads and that’s what we’ve seen so far.”

Indeed.

Three years ago, Madubuike started keeping a journal, writing his daily, weekly and long-term goals in it regularly. He still keeps the lists, which get revised almost daily because he says he feels the goals aren’t high enough.

Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike went from one and two sacks his first two years in the NFL to 5 1/2 last season. Expectations are even higher this season. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The relationship with Smith has evolved, too. Now he gets to work with the sack “guru” every day in practice.

“He’s been in our shoes, been in the NFL, rushed the passer,” Madubuike said. “The stuff he was saying made sense. Stuff he said I could relate to because he played three-technique, two-wide, five [technique], shade. … It made it click.”

In that regard, Madbuike said his attention to detail, endurance and strength have all improved. He holds himself to a higher standard now.

And if he needs any extra motivation, he can perhaps find it in the fact that he’s in the final year of his rookie contract, meaning he could earn a very large payday next offseason as a free agent. Currently, there are 30 interior defensive lineman earning at least $10 million a year, according to Over the Cap.

But Madubuike says he isn’t concerned with that for the moment.

“Just put your head down and work,” he said. “The more you think about [the contract] the more it becomes a distraction.”

Right now, he’s more concerned with distracting opposing quarterbacks.