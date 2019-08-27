Still facing uncertainty at pass rush, Ravens hope scheme, emerging talent will turn up the pressure

“We’ll see on these Sundays how good it really is,” Martindale said. “We’ve been very vanilla in our fronts, and we’ve been very vanilla in our pressures. Come the season, we’ll have some things schemed up. I can’t wait to move ‘Phee’ [Pernell McPhee] around. Same thing with [Matt] Judon, same thing with Tyus [Bowser]. All those guys that … You saw us in our packages last year. We’ll do some different packages and turn guys loose at the quarterback.”