In a tight game between the Ravens and San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, two plays involving possible pass interference penalties took center stage.
After quarterback Lamar Jackson was stripped deep in 49ers territory — the play was his first lost fumble of the season — cornerback Marlon Humphrey was flagged for defensive pass interference on a pivotal fourth-down attempt from the Ravens 29.
Humphrey made contact with the intended receiver, wideout Emmanuel Sanders, extending a drive that resulted in a 32-yard field goal by kicker Robbie Gould to tie the score at 17.
On the Ravens ensuing offensive possession, Jackson targeted Mark Andrews on third-and-11 deep down the field. 49ers safety Jimmie Ward leaped toward the ball, crashing into the back of Andrews before the pass arrived, but defensive pass interference was not called.
Coach John Harbaugh challenged for defensive pass interference, just his second pass interference challenge this season, but officials upheld the call on the field. The NFL allowed coaches to challenge pass interference calls or noncalls this season in response to the controversial ending of last season’s NFC championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints.
According to a graphic on the Fox broadcast, there have been 77 total pass interference reviews this season, and just 15 have reversed the call on the field.