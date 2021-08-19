Ravens vs. Panthers practice observations: Breaking down the highs and lows, from start to finish

8:50: Right tackle Alejandro Villanueva, who’s in street clothes after an uneven practice Wednesday, talks with coach John Harbaugh as they watch the offensive line work out. “I always run my military terms by him,” Harbaugh had said a week earlier of Villanueva, who served three tours of duty in Afghanistan. “I used to talk to the guys with great confidence about my military terms, because I knew nobody knew anything. Now I have a guy that knows something, so I have to say to him, ‘This is right, right?’ "