Ravens vs. Panthers practice observations on James Proche’s big day, offensive line struggles, a dark-horse RB and more

Proche seemed to catch a pass at every level of the defense, and in every third of the field. There were the routine-looking completions over the middle, against zone and man-to-man coverage. There was the approximately 30-yard catch down the right sideline over Hartsfield. And there was maybe the longest completion of the practice, a down-the-middle throw from Huntley that covered about 40 yards in the air and found Proche well behind the defense near Carolina’s 10-yard line. He cruised in easily for the touchdown.