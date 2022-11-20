Ravens TE Mark Andrews returns vs. Panthers; RB Gus Edwards, OLB David Ojabo won’t play

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is back in action.

Andrews, an All-Pro and the team’s leading receiver, was activated for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. He missed most of the Ravens’ past two games with knee and shoulder injuries, sitting out the team’s Week 9 win over the New Orleans Saints. But Andrews practiced fully Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday.

Running back Gus Edwards, however, will sit out his second straight game. Edwards was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday by a hamstring injury, and he appeared on the injury report Friday with a knee injury. Like Andrews, he was considered questionable for Sunday’s game.

Here's what you need to know about the Week 11 game between the Ravens (6-3) and Carolina Panthers (3-7).

Ravens rookie outside linebacker David Ojabo’s NFL debut will have to wait. The second-round pick, who tore his Achilles tendon at Michigan’s pro day in March, has been a full participant in practice recently. But the practice time Ojabo missed in training camp has been an obstacle in his return to the field.

Rookie tight end Charlie Kolar, guard Ben Cleveland and inside linebacker Josh Bynes are healthy scratches. Rookie cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) is also inactive.

The Panthers deactivated starting quarterback P.J. Walker, starting fullback Giovanni Ricci, starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis and starting safeties Juston Burris and Myles Hartsfield, all of whom are injured. Wide receiver Rashard Higgins and offensive tackle Larnel Coleman are healthy scratches.