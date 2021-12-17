Ravens vs. Packers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 15 game in Baltimore?

Packers 27, Ravens 17: It looks less likely by the day that Lamar Jackson will play for the Ravens, and while Tyler Huntley is a quarterback capable of leading them to victory, it’s a tall task to go toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay. The Packers are on a roll offensively and haven’t been crushed by COVID-19 like many teams around the league. Green Bay just faced a mobile quarterback in the Cardinals’ Kyler Murray and did well to contain him, meaning Huntley might not be quite as dangerous scrambling as he was against the Browns. Defensively, the Ravens don’t have a favorable matchup against wide receiver Davante Adams, whose coming off a 10-catch, 121-yard, two-touchdown performance and has 100-plus yards in three straight. Is Anthony Averett the guy to slow him down? According to Pro Football Focus, he is tied for the seventh-most catches allowed this season. Adams could be in for a big day, and the Packers have a backfield that could do well to hold any lead they get early.