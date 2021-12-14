With QB uncertainty, Ravens are home underdogs in Week 15 showdown vs. Packers

With Lamar Jackson recovering from a sprained ankle he suffered Sunday in a loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens (8-5) are underdogs for the second straight week for the first time since 2019. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that it was too early to rule Jackson out for Sunday’s game and that the “plans are right now, in my mind, for Lamar to be out there.” Backup Tyler Huntley, who impressed in Cleveland, would start if Jackson is unavailable.