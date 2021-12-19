Foul or no foul? Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh’s roughing the passer penalty, Kevon Seymour’s pass interference draw ire

Early in the third quarter, Ravens practice-squad call-up Kevon Seymour was flagged for defensive pass interference on a critical third-and-10 from Baltimore’s 21-yard line. Seymour appeared to tug slightly on wide receiver Allen Lazard’s jersey before Lazard dropped a pass that would have resulted in a first down. The penalty gave Green Bay a first-and-goal inside the 10-yard line, and Rodgers connected with running back Aaron Jones for a 9-yard touchdown pass on the next play to give the Packers a 21-14 lead.