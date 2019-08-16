Five Things We Learned from the Ravens’ 26-13 preseason win over the Green Bay Packers

The Ravens have an immediate replacement in 2018 fourth-round pick Kenny Young, who was competing with Board for playing time and has made several highlight-reel hits in the preseason. But they don’t have any sure things behind those two and starting middle linebacker Patrick Onwuasor. Anthony Levine Sr. is the player they would turn to next, at least in clear passing situations. And they might keep Otaro Olaka on their 53-man roster if Board’s concussion is more serious than Harbaugh indicated after the game.