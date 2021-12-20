QB Tyler Huntley’s heroics not enough as Ravens fall to Packers, 31-30, for third straight loss

Few thought it would come down to a rollout and a deflected pass to Andrews, an eerily similar fate the Ravens faced two weeks ago in a 20-19 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Huntley, filling in for an injured Lamar Jackson and leading an offense missing wide receiver Sammy Watkins, left guard Ben Powers and eventually right tackle Tyre Phillips, finished 28-for-40 for 215 yards and two touchdowns and found Andrews 10 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns. He was also the Ravens’ leading rusher, finishing with 73 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.