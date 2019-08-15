Rising and falling: Eight Ravens on the move entering preseason game vs. Packers

But after flashing early in camp, Willis has looked at times like just another big body against an unimposing second- and third-string interior line. He had 18 tackles for loss last season with the Hurricanes, among the most in the nation, and needs to show he has play-busting material in the Ravens’ final three preseason games. If the defense can’t trust him to be part of a potential short-term succession plan, it won’t need him on the roster this year.