Ravens aim to give general manager Ozzie Newsome a fitting finale with playoff run

After the Ravens’ 26-24 win Sunday over the Cleveland Browns, their postgame locker room at M&T Bank Stadium slowly filled with noise. The Ravens were going back to the playoffs, and the franchise’s biggest names weren’t going to miss out on the celebration.

Owner Steve Bisciotti stood shoulder to shoulder with players in T-shirts and hats commemorating their first AFC North title since 2012. Coach John Harbaugh held aloft a championship belt. Team and staff members celebrated with rapper Kodak Black, a childhood friend of rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson’s, before huddling for a prayer. Then Harbaugh spoke.

“We’re going to celebrate,” he said. “We’re going to have fun. But every ending is just a beginning, right? Every ending is just a beginning.”

The message carried a complex resonance for the man he introduced next. Harbaugh has given game balls to players, assistants and even the team’s strength and conditioning coach this season, but this one he gave to the 62-year-old wearing a leather jacket near the back of the room.

“This game ball goes to a man that loves every single one of us in this room, all right?” Harbaugh said. “Who believes in every single one of us in this room. Who, ultimately, through the draft, free agency, whatever, is responsible for bringing every one of us here. For saying this is who a Raven is and this is what a Raven looks like. Former Cleveland Brown — I know how much this means to him — AFC North champion Ozzie Newsome!”

Players mobbed the Ravens general manager, clamoring for him to make a speech. He shook his head. Harbaugh asked whether he had something to say. He did not.

Other people, inside and outside the organization, are free to celebrate Newsome as he concludes his 23rd and final season atop the Ravens’ football operation. They’re free to laud his fruitful final draft, which landed the team a wave of fresh contributors, led by Jackson. They’re free to argue that Newsome should become the first person to earn a second induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where he’s already enshrined for his work as Browns tight end.

Just don’t expect to hear any of that from Newsome, who’s as averse to attention now as he was when the Ravens set up shop in 1996 without a logo or a permanent office to call home.

He declined an interview request this week, as he usually does when public acclaim finds him. But those closest to Newsome said he is feeling an emotional punch as the team he built prepares for its first playoff game in four years Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. It was evident after the Browns game and at a Christmas party a few weeks ago with the team’s scouting staff.

“I think these sort of moments … they have a little more significance,” said assistant general manager Eric DeCosta, who learned his trade under Newsome and will succeed him after this season.

When Newsome and DeCosta sit together during practices, conversation drifts to all the small moments they’ve shared, all the incremental changes and bits of humor. The student feels his teacher’s discomfort when people approach to thank him for his service to the Ravens.

That humility helps explain the admiration heaped on Newsome by current and former front-office peers from around the league, several of whom said they’re delighted to see the Ravens sending him out in style.

“He’s done it with class,” said former Washington Redskins and Houston Texans general manager Charley Casserly. “Let's talk about the big picture: He’s in the Hall of Fame as a player. He should be in the Hall of Fame as a general manager. Two Super Bowl wins with two different coaches — that's a lot of different things moving there.”

Longtime NFL executive Ernie Accorsi was the general manager in Cleveland when Newsome concluded his playing career and transitioned to the front office. He had noted Newsome’s keen eye for talent, even when he was still catching passes for the Browns. For example, Newsome told Accorsi that running back Earnest Byner, an anonymous 10th-round pick, would become a significant player. He noted that quarterback Bernie Kosar, criticized for his awkwardness, was “not a mediocre person.”

“A lot of former players don’t have that kind of scope,” Accorsi said. “To be as great as they are, they concentrate on themselves. But he saw the whole picture early.”

So he wasn’t surprised when Newsome began accumulating piles of good players for the Ravens.

“I think he’ll go down as one of the great general managers,” Accorsi said. “When I look at teams, I always look at: Who has players? You don’t always look at their record, because there’s not always continuity with the coaching staff. But who has players and where did they get them? I mean, here they are again with maybe the best defense in the league. He’s just been so astute in finding players. Ozzie’s always gotten players, and I marvel at that.”

To grasp the Ravens’ culture, you have to understand that Newsome is more than the guy who gives final say on trades, signings and draft picks. He’s a football father to the scouts and executives who make the operation go and to countless others who’ve moved on to prominent roles with other teams.

“I think we’ve always kind of felt like we serve Oz,” DeCosta said. “We talk about it specifically, how our job growing up in this organization has been to help Ozzie build the best team. So we feel that obligation, and I think going into this year, we’ve talked about it a little bit — we want to build something that’s a lasting memory. Ozzie’s been such a transformative person for this organization. He’s done so much, selflessly and with such great humility, that we couldn’t think of any better way than to see this team succeed in his last season.”