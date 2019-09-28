Ravens DT Brandon Williams (knee) questionable vs. Browns; LB Otaro Alaka (hamstring) placed on injured reserve

The Ravens added starting defensive tackle Brandon Williams to their injury report and placed rookie Otaro Alaka on injured reserve Saturday, thinning their defensive depth.
Williams was a full participant in practice this week but is now questionable to play because of a knee injury. If he’s unavailable, rookie defensive tackle Daylon Mack could make his NFL debut. Williams has played 56.3% of the team’s defensive snaps this season, the highest rate among Ravens defensive linemen.
Alaka was limited Wednesday after suffering a hamstring injury and missed practice Thursday and Friday. He’d already been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
Only players who’ve spent eight weeks on injured reserve are eligible to return to their team, meaning Alaka could play as soon as Week 12. Teams can designate only two players to return during the season; rookie cornerback Iman Marshall is also eligible.
Alaka, an undrafted rookie from Texas A&M, was inactive for the Ravens’ first three games. With him sidelined, the Ravens have just three healthy natural inside linebackers: Patrick Onwuasor, Kenny Young and Chris Board. Safety Anthony Levine Sr. can also fill in at the position.
The team’s expected to add another player to its 53-man roster before 4 p.m. Saturday, when finalized rosters are due.