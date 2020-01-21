Ravens arrive in Orlando for Pro Bowl; Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews to compete in Skills Showdown

An NFL-high 12 Ravens and the team’s coaching staff have arrived in Orlando, Florida, for the 2020 Pro Bowl, with practices set to begin Wednesday.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Mark Ingram II, fullback Patrick Ricard, tight end Mark Andrews, guard Marshal Yanda, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, right tackle Orlando Brown Jr., outside linebacker Matthew Judon, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, safety Earl Thomas III, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox will all attend the annual all-star festivities.
Cornerback Marcus Peters, who pulled out because of an injury, is the only Raven not attending the Pro Bowl. Brown is an injury replacement for the Oakland Raiders’ Trent Brown.
Coach John Harbaugh and his staff will lead the AFC, while the Seattle Seahawks’ Pete Carroll and his staff will coach the NFC.
Jackson and Andrews will be among several players representing the AFC in Thursday night’s Pro Bowl Skills Showdown against players from the NFC, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Skills Showdown, which will feature events such as precision passing, best hands and dodgeball, is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will also represent the AFC in the Skills Showdown.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Shaquil Barrett, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and quarterback Kirk Cousins, Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will represent the NFC.