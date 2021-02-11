What could an Orlando Brown Jr. trade look like? Here are five possibilities for the Ravens. | ANALYSIS

Why it doesn’t: The Chargers can always take a chance on a first-round tackle, one who’s certain to be cheaper in the short term than Brown. Nwosu, despite his lack of starting experience (10 games in three years), is also maybe the only established defender who projects as an outside linebacker in the Chargers’ new 3-4 scheme. On the other side, the Ravens are loath to give up picks, even those a year away. Nwosu, meanwhile, is only a short-term solution at edge rusher, as he’s set to hit free agency next year.