Ravens reopen training facility, but players and coaches are still not permitted to return

A few employees were already allowed at the Under Armour Performance Center, including custodians, grounds-crew members and medical staff aiding players who are rehabilitating injuries. An initial group of about 20 more will be allowed to return, most of them from the equipment, football video and personnel staffs, according to the team’s website. The Ravens aren’t allowed to have more than 75 staff members or contractors in the building under the first phase of the NFL’s reopening plan. Those who enter will be required to pass body-temperature checks and wear face masks.