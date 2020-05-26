Ravens reopen training facility, but players and coaches are still not permitted to return

The Ravens reopened their training facility in Owings Mills on Tuesday, though players and coaches are still not permitted to return under the first phase of the NFL’s plan for restoring operations during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Larry Hogan gave the Ravens clearance at the end of last week after some teams in other cities began reopening their facilities May 19.
A few employees were already allowed at the Under Armour Performance Center, including custodians, grounds-crew members and medical staff aiding players who are rehabilitating injuries. An initial group of about 20 more will be allowed to return, most of them from the equipment, football video and personnel staffs, according to the team’s website. The Ravens aren’t allowed to have more than 75 staff members or contractors in the building under the first phase of the NFL’s reopening plan. Those who enter will be required to pass body-temperature checks and wear face masks.
Ravens coaches and officials have worked remotely since March 13, while players are participating in virtual offseason programs. Wide receiver Miles Boykin said on a conference call with local reporters Tuesday that he and other teammates are planning to work out with quarterback Lamar Jackson in Florida next week.
Coaches will be allowed to return in the next phase, for which no date has been announced. Ravens team president Dick Cass has said that he’s optimistic the team will hold a full training camp at the facility. Cass said May 14 that the team could also explore moving training camp to an out-of-state site.