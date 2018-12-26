Ravens' Patrick Onwuasor earns AFC Defensive Player of the Week for starring role at Chargers

Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor on Wednesday was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his star turn in Saturday's 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Onwuasor posted a team-high nine tackles in just 42 snaps (30 defensive, 12 on special teams), including two sacks, and forced the fumble on tight end Antonio Gates that cornerback Tavon Young recovered and returned for a decisive fourth-quarter touchdown.

For the season, Onwuasor has 55 tackles, 5½ sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception and three passes defended. He is the first Raven to be so honored since outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, in Week 6.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, whom the Ravens will face in a must-win game Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium, was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

