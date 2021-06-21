Ravens stock report: Who’s rising and falling after offseason workouts?

Acquired in March for a conditional seventh-round pick, the 6-foot-5 Oliver was the most consistent receiver of the tight ends battling for a roster spot. Injuries have limited him to just four games over two NFL seasons, but he showed his athleticism and range on short and intermediate routes, and solid enough hands. Depending on Oliver’s fit in the offense, he might not need to wow as a blocker in training camp, but he’ll still have to prove capable when the pads come on.